Those Who Love Plants and Flowers Never Age – Director of Parks and Gardens

Acting Volta regional Director of the Department of Parks and Gardens Mr Emmanuel Agbebianu says, lovers of plants and flowers never really grow old but live healthy lives at all times.

Making reference to the adage “green is life and green is nature,” he explained that once a person decides to initiate something that adds up to greening of the environment, they are also prolonging their life.

“One thing many people don’t know in our part of the world is that, people who love trees and flowers don’t grow old – The tree is green, the flowers too are green in nature, so anybody who has something to do with greening the environment, they don’t grow old rather they look young and healthy adding more years to their lives,” he said.

Mr Agbebianu, noted that humans can derive lots of benefits from ensuring the greening of the environment, however, in our part of the world, people turn to focus on other artificial means for achieving a healthy life, when all they could do was to plant trees and flowers.

He stressed the importance of the green agenda indicating that it was very simple and cheap for everyone to do since it costs less in monetary terms.

Mr. Agbebianu encouraged the public “to cultivate the habit of growing trees and flowers for a healthy life.”