Thousands attend 2022 Hogbetsotso Health Walk

Thousands of Anlo citizens and friends from far and near have participated in a health walk on Friday, November 4 as part of activities lined up for the year’s Hogbetsotso festival.



The exercise, organised by the festival planning committee in collaboration with Jubilee Radio, a Keta-based radio station, saw some massive turnouts along the principal streets of Keta and Anloga.



The walk, which lasted for over two hours, commenced from the premises of Jubilee Radio at about 0600 hours and ended at the Aborigines Beach Resort, Keta at about 0830 hours on.



Aerobics displays and others were undertaken at the beach as participants were led by physical tacticians.



Torgbui Agbesi Awusu ll, the ‘Awadada’ of Anlo Traditional Area and his team also took part in the exercise.



The Awadada in a speech delivered at the ceremony urged all Anlo citizens, and the good people of Ghana to rally behind each other towards bringing development to the area.



“No kingdom can see development without unity. Division and setbacks always bring retrogression.”



He further used the opportunity to welcome all citizens from far and near to the 60th annual ‘Hogbetsotso festival.’



A pencil drawing plaque was presented to Torgbui Agbesi II by Mr Elikplim Joseph Adika, Chief Executive of Jubilee radio on behalf of management of the station for their hardwork over the years.



Games such as, card playing, Teqball, Footvolley, wrestling, sack race, among others characterised the event.