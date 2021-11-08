Thousands Attend PCI Powerful Prophetic Sunday; The Special Cake Direction

Parliament Chapel International (PCI) last Sunday, held a powerful Prophetic Service dubbed ‘Prophetic Sunday with Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’ of a special cake direction and healing service.

The Service which was one of the well-attended gatherings was filled with un-adulterated Word of God from Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Delivering a message, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said the time has come for Christians to care much about the Revelation other than Situations.

He said, people have generated too much care and attention for situations in their lives than the revelation.

“Without revelation you can’t solve situations,” he said.

According to him, the Church is beginning to fail the people as Pastors have failed to seek for another revelation but continue to preach the same message over and over again.

“We are hitting below the belt. We don’t spread the Good News anymore,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that since 7th September 2021, when there was a Full Moon, there was a clear revelation of what will become of China.

He revealed that “China is sinking” and that the power that is holding China from 7th September is diminishing, and that from 7th September Joe Biden’s reign came to a standstill.

He said: “God will deal with China for them to know that they can’t trade peoples’ souls for money.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said after the Full Moon, the world will be experiencing the Hunters Moon where the devil will be hunting for Souls and those who have no cover will be swayed and washed away.

Taking his message from the Scriptures, Mathew 17 vs 14 – 18, “And when they had come to the multitude, a man came to Him, kneeling down to Him and saying, “Lord, have mercy on my son, for he is an epileptic and suffers severely; for he often falls into the fire and often into the water. So I brought him to Your disciples, but they could not cure him. Then Jesus answered and said, “O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? How long shall I bear with you? Bring him here to Me.” And Jesus rebuked the demon, and it came out of him; and the child was cured from that very hour,” he noted that the passage explains how and why there is the need to change the narrative of how Pastors and men of God operate.

Also, in 1 Samuel 30: 11 – “And they found an Egyptian in the field, and brought him to David, and gave him bread, and he did eat; and they made him drink water; And they gave him a piece of a cake of figs, and two clusters of raisins: and when he had eaten, his spirit came again to him: for he had eaten no bread, nor drunk any water, three days and three nights.”

He said it is not always about prayers but a little direction will heal and bring life to a dying soul. He said David had to give piece of cake to an Egyptian and his sickness was gone forever.

This, he said is an indication of how things must be done differently to achieve God’s purpose for Mankind.

“John is coming, Jehu is coming. By 2020 Trump will triumph seriously,” he said.

Click on the link below for the full message

https://fb.watch/98XJOrTGrm/