Thousands of Ghanaians protest against alleged mismanagement of central bank

Thousands of Ghanaians took to the streets in the national capital of Accra Tuesday, protesting against the alleged mismanagement at the Bank of Ghana, according to Xinhua reporters.

The seven-hour-long protest followed revelations in the annual report that the central bank had posted a loss of 60.8 billion Ghana cedis (about 5.24 billion U.S. dollars) and a negative equity position in 2022.

The protesters took off from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and passed through some high streets before converging at Independence Square.

They accused the management of the central bank of mismanagement and profligacy at a time of national economic crisis as they marched through the streets of Accra, calling on the bank governor and his management team to resign.

The central bank claimed in August that the main reason for the huge loss was the sudden slump in the value of government stocks and instruments held in the books of the Bank of Ghana, but the protesters did not agree.

Over recent years, the West African country that exports cocoa, gold and crude oil has been battling chronic economic challenges, with high inflation, public debt and a volatile exchange rate regime.