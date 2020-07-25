At least 6,000 people have fled violence in South Sudan’s restive northern region of Jonglei and sought shelter at the base of the UN mission in Pibor, the mission said on Thursday.

David Shearer, head of UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the displaced people fled to the UN base after armed groups on Wednesday night attacked the village of Likuangole, located about 30 kilometers north of Pibor town.

“We are deeply concerned by these continued attacks and the impact on civilians who are being forced to flee their homes in fear for their lives and to seek sanctuary beside our base where conditions are dire because of recent flooding,” said Shearer in a statement on Thursday issued in Juba.

He said that tensions remain high in Pibor on Thursday with the prospect of many more families seeking protection from the violence.

The inter-communal violence involving the Dinka and Murle communities has left hundreds killed in the past few months, thus exacerbating insecurity as South Sudan seeks to recover from more than six years of violence since the signing of the 2018 revitalized peace deal in Ethiopia. Enditem

Advertisements