Thousands of youth protest over deplorable roads at Saboba

Thousands of youth in the Saboba District of the Northern Region have demonstrated over the deplorable nature of roads in the district and called on the Government to fulfill its promise of fixing those roads.

The protesters, clad in red, held placards with various inscriptions to draw the attention of the Government to the situation, marching through the deplorable roads to register their displeasure.

Mr. Jalulah Jagri Maurice, the Convener, said the poor road network was adversely affecting the district and depriving it of critical services such as education, healthcare, and trade.

He said due to the situation, pregnant women and individuals with medical emergencies requiring referrals to the Yendi Municipal Hospital or Tamale Teaching Hospital were often left stranded resulting in loss of lives.

He presented a petition to the Government, through the Saboba District Chief Executive, Mr. George Kitingyaab Bingrini.

Dr Bukari Samuel Kando, the Medical Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Hospital, Saboba, said the poor roads, especially in the rainy season, was posing serious threats to the provision of quality health care in the area.

He appealed to the government to prioritise fixing the roads to help improve health care and other socio-economic activities.

Mr. George Kitingyaab Bingrini, the District Chief Executive of Saboba, who received the petition, commended the organisers for the peaceful nature of the exercise and promised to forward it to government for the necessary action.