Thousands on military manoeuvres in Tajikistan amid Afghan tensions

In view of the tensions in Afghanistan, a military manoeuvre with 4,000 soldiers began in neighbouring Tajikistan on Monday.

The military alliance of former Soviet republics called the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that until next Saturday, training would take place in operations such as armed border conflicts would.

During the exercise, soldiers should also train how to prevent illegal border crossings.

Tajikistan shares a 1,400-kilometre border with Afghanistan.

Six former Soviet republics have joined forces in the Russian-dominated CSTO. In recent months, there have been repeated military manoeuvres in the region.

The countries in the alliance fear repercussions for the security situation in Central Asia after the hardline Islamist Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

The Taliban had conquered large parts of the country after the withdrawal of international NATO troops.

On August 15, they entered the capital Kabul without a fight and have ruled ever since.

Their government is confronted with numerous problems: A severe humanitarian crisis is looming, the UN sees the economy on the verge of collapse and radical Sunnis of the Islamic State militant group are carrying out attacks on Shiites. A drought in the country and the upcoming winter with rising fuel prices are further aggravating the situation.