Thousands to benefit from Youth Engagement Centre project-GLA

The Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has projected to enrol more than 2,000 persons in the Youth Engagement Centre Project aimed at developing their digital, entrepreneurial and advocacy skills.

The one-year project, which targets people between the ages of 14 and 24, is being funded by UNICEF to encourage peer to peer learning and provide mentorship and job-matching support to all participants.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Hayford Siaw, the Executive Director of GLA, said the Youth Engagement Centres would help create a physical and digitally safe and inclusive environment, where young people, including disadvantaged groups, could benefit.

“This programme is nationwide and that means we would reach a good number of youngsters who are determined to develop themselves and to a large extent live more meaningful lives to impact society as a whole,“ he said.

Mr Siaw noted that for the past 71 years, the GLA has connected Ghanaians to relevant knowledge resources through static and digital library services, adding that this new project was no exception as it was among the many projects undertaken.

“Through this partnership with UNICEF is for a year, we have another engagement with the Commonwealth of Learning that allows us to extend it for three years to make a positive impact on the Ghanaian youth,” he said.

Detailing the activities of the project, he announced that they would establish two youth corners with library spaces that allowed young people to undertake job training, which included how to develop good curriculum vitae (CVs) and enrollment of others on online learning programmes.

“These Centres would be in the Cape Coast Metropolis and the Efutu district. We will also make good use of project coordinators who are trained on how to strategically support these young people in achieving their aims,” he added.

Mr Siaw noted that the Authority would also help supervise the centres and track the progress and impact of the project.

The Executive Director said the projects intend to reach 10,000 youngsters across the country, adding that the GLA was strategically putting together learning resources that would help to address issues of unemployment in Ghana.

He further urged all youngsters to avail themselves to be transformed.

“We want to better society and we can only do that if you allow us because we are ready and we hope you absorb as much knowledge from us as possible,” he indicated.