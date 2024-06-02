THP-GHANA Inaugurates Vocational Center to Support Teenage Mothers

The Hunger Project-Ghana (THP) has inaugurated a Vocational Training Centre at the Supriso epicentre, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, to train and empower school dropout girls.

The three-year project funded by THP-Switzerland is to improve the livelihoods of 10 school dropout girls in the area through the Vocational Training skills.

Dr Kofi Essien, who spoke on behalf of the Country Director of THP-GHANA, said the objective was to ensure that the lives of the beneficiaries were enhanced to be able to contribute to community and national development.

He admonished them to embrace the training as a game changer in their lives and take the training seriously to improving on their living standards.

Mr Dennis Kumi, Head of Business Resource Centre at the Suhum Municipal Assembly, indicated that similar government project to empower the youth especially drop out school girls was ongoing and commended THP for complementing governments efforts in that direction.

He said the Assembly would collaborate with the Hunger Project to enrol the beneficiaries on the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) examinations for certification as part of the training to enhance their skills acquisition.

Mrs Patricia Osei Amponsah, Focal Person for Gender and Child Protection of The Hunger Project-Ghana (THP) said the training was fully sponsored to ensure beneficiaries had a successful training.

The sponsorship includes provision of equipment such as sewing and knitting machines, all materials for practicals including sewing threads, needles, and daily stipend for each of the 10 beneficiaries.

These provisions have been made to remove all impediments on the way of these young girls reaching the goals of this project which sought to change the living conditions of rural communities.

The Hunger Project-Ghana is a not-for-profit organisation focused on women and children’s welfare by empowering rural communities through the Epicentre strategy.