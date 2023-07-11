Threads gain 100 million users within five days

Threads has passed the 100 million user mark just five days after it launched, according to estimates from data tracking platform Quiver Quantitative.

Thread, which has been described as a Meta-created Twitter clone, has been a hit with users, reaching the milestone even faster than OpenAI’s ChatGPT, per The Verge.

ChatGPT, after its launch in November, hit 100 million monthly users just two months later in January. But recently, traffic to the AI-powered chatbot has started to drop off, according to web analytics website Similarweb.

Threads owes much of its success to its connection with Instagram. The Twitter rival is a companion app to Meta’s established platform and users can link their profile to their Instagram accounts. Unlike ChatGPT, an independent product, Threads has unique access to Instagram’s roughly more than two billion active user base.

Meta’s Threads appears to be initially popular with users, despite lacking several basic features.

Zuckerberg said last week more than 10 million people had registered accounts just seven hours after its launch. The CEO added on Friday the platform had surpassed 70 million sign-ups, calling the response: “Way beyond our expectations.”

The platform, aimed at Elon Musk’s Twitter, has launched at an opportune time as Musk’s platform grapples with another turbulent period. Earlier this month, Twitter temporarily restricted the number of tweets users can see and prevented unregistered users from seeing tweets at all.

The move irritated some users, especially those who rely on the platform for their work or to promote their personal brands.