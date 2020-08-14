The Cameroonian army said Thursday its troop has arrested three armed separatists suspected of murdering a middle-aged woman in Muyuka, a locality in the troubled region of Southwest.

They were ambushed and arrested in their camp by the military who also seized their weapons. The operation was successful thanks to the collaboration of the public, the army said.

The woman, a mother of three was kidnapped, brutalised, killed and then beheaded on Tuesday by the armed separatists who accused her of conniving with government forces to leak their hideouts.

The murder was widely condemned in Cameroon after the suspects filmed the gruesome act and posted the video online.

Separatists have been seeking to secede from the majority French-speaking Cameroon and create an independent nation in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest which they call “Ambazonia.” They have been clashing with government forces since 2017.