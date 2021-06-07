Tanzanian police said on Wednesday they have arrested four suspects in connection with illegal cultivation of 10 hectares of cannabis in Morogoro region, located about 200 kilometers west of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Fortunatus Musilimu, the Morogoro regional police commander, told a news conference that the suspects were arrested at noon at Ulama forest in Kilosa district.

Musilimu said the 10 hectares of cannabis are located in a remote area where it is not easy to access, adding that police reached the area after they were tipped off by members of the public.

“Police found the suspects in possession of 15 bags of cannabis and three bags of cannabis seeds,” said the police official.

Musilimu said the trio will be charged in court with illegal cultivation of prohibited drugs.