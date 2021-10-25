Three arrested for scheming and faking kidnap

The Takoradi District Police Command has arrested three persons for scheming and faking kidnap in the Metropolis.

The three are; Joana Krah, 29, Susana Awotwe 27, and Francis Eshun 27.

A statement signed by the Acting Director General of the Public Relations for the Ghana Police Service, ACOP Kwesi Ofori said the three schemed the act and actually executed it.

He said, Joana, the main suspect, conspired with her two accomplices to undertake the act, put a call through to the adopted father of the first suspect to demand a random of 5,000 cedis.

The adopted father, upon receiving the call, informed the police which led to a search for the lady.

The statement said Joana upon hearing of the police search presented herself to the Takoradi District Police command on October 23 to confess of only joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.

Police investigations led to the arrest of suspects Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun.

The three suspects would be processed for court.

The statement advised the public to desist from the act of faking kidnapping for monetary gains since it was a criminal act and such perpetrators would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the state.