The Central Regional Police have arrested three persons in connection with the shooting incident that led to the death of Nii Oshimpo Darko, the Asafoatse to the Mponuahehe of Awutu Breku Traditional Area.

They are Asafoatse Francis Kwashie alias Koloko, Zakari Iddrisu alias Obanzu and George Attakora also known as Stopper.

The shooting also left three others, Adam Ademu, Nai Fianko and Nii Otoo injured. Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, Deputy Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the suspects were helping in investigation.

He said on Wednesday, September 23, at about 1610 hours at Kwao Bondzie near Ofaakor, the three with gunshot wounds reported at the Police station that a group of men numbering about 15 armed with pump-action gun and cutlasses attacked and fired at them while working at their site.

He said that the Complainants were issued police medical report forms to attend hospital for treatment, while the police proceeded to the crime scene and found seven empty cartridges.

At about 1705 hours on that same day, a security man at a nearby Company reported to the Kasoa Divisional Police that he had spotted a male adult body floating on a river close by.

According to Sgt Ettie, the Police proceeded to the scene with the security man and retrieved the body, which was later identified as Nii Oshimpo Darko.

The body was deposited at the Police hospital morgue for autopsy and initial Police investigation revealed that the three suspects allegedly shot and killed Nii Darko and injured the other three during the attack.