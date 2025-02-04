Three Arrested in Fatal Violence at Ghana Premier League Match

The Ghana Police Service has detained three individuals, including prominent political figure and Nsoatreman FC owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah, following the death of a Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter during violent clashes at a recent Premier League match.

Agyeman Duah and Kyeremeh Joseph were also arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred during a tense Matchweek 19 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in Nsoatre. Authorities revealed that a search of Agyeman Duah’s residence uncovered two blood-stained shirts, an MP 23 pistol, and 15 rounds of ammunition, deepening suspicions of premeditated violence.

The tragedy unfolded as hostilities erupted among home supporters, who allegedly threw projectiles and physically assaulted players and staff. Amid the chaos, a Kotoko supporter identified as “Pooley,” who had traveled from Kumasi, was fatally stabbed. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Asante Kotoko issued a scathing statement condemning the violence, calling the loss of life “devastating” and extending condolences to the victim’s family and fans. The club further reported that media personnel covering the match were targeted, with equipment destroyed and journalists forced to flee for safety.

The incident has reignited debates over security protocols at Ghanaian football venues. Asante Kotoko urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and law enforcement to implement stricter measures to safeguard players, officials, and fans. “Football must be played in a secure and fair environment,” the club emphasized, pledging full cooperation with investigations. Critics argue that recurring violence at matches—including pitch invasions, weapon smuggling, and attacks on referees—highlights systemic failures in crowd control and stadium security.

While the police investigation continues, the arrests of high-profile figures like Baffour Awuah, who also served as Employment Minister under former President Akufo-Addo, have drawn national attention. Analysts suggest the case could test Ghana’s commitment to holding influential individuals accountable, particularly in sports-related crimes. For now, the football community mourns a life lost to senseless brutality, with fans demanding urgent reforms to prevent future tragedies. As one Kotoko supporter remarked, “Stadiums should be places of joy, not graves.”