Three arrested over disturbances at NDC congress

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with the violent disturbances that characterized the NDC regional executive elections in Kumasi on November 13, this year.

The police is also pursuing others who were involved in the disturbances.

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer and issued in Kumasi on Monday, said the suspects and their accomplices were involved in different offences including assault on a police officer.

They sprayed pepper from a device onto some persons and engaged in a fight resulting in injuries to one of perpetrators.

Those arrested are Yahya Shaibu Tia, Fati Ibrahim and Husein Yakubu.

The statement said the suspects were in custody pending investigations while efforts were underway to get the accomplices arrested to face justice.