Three arrested over murder of 15-year-old girl at Konongo

The Konongo police have arrested three suspects over the murder of a 15-year-old girl at Konongo-Ahenbronum, in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, and issued in Kumasi on Friday, said the three were in police custody assisting in investigations.

It said the body of the deceased, Regina Sarfo, was found dumped in a bush at Ahenbronum, a suburb of Konongo, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

According to the statement, crime scene experts conducted a forensic examination of the scene after which the body was conveyed to the Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Regional Police Command, the statement said, had met with the family of the deceased and the Inspector-General of Police had also commiserated with them over the telephone and assured them of the necessary police support.

It said Police clinical psychologists are also offering psychological support to the family while the investigation continued.