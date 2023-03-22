Three aspirants file to contest in Akan NDC Parliamentary primaries

Three candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest in the Akan National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries in the Oti Region, to be held on May 13, 2023.

Mr Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Director of Elections, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi, named them as Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ahmed Muniru and Mr Nana Nyarko Dado.

He said Mr Gomado filed his nomination forms on Sunday, March 19, 2023, while Mr Muniru submitted his on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Mr Dado, however, filed his nomination forms with the Oti Regional Secretariat of the Party, Dambai, Mr Klu disclosed.

The Director of Election said the three aspirants would be vetted at the Oti Regional Secretariat, Dambai between March 27 and April 9, 2023.