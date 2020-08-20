Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Three Boca Juniors players have been ordered to self-isolate after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Argentinian club said on Wednesday.

The players – midfielder Ivan Marcone, forward Walter Bou and goalkeeper Agustin Lastra – are asymptomatic and will be retested within 72 hours to determine whether they can resume training.

In a statement published on social media, Boca added that 217 people within the club had been tested, with 11 returning positive results.

The Argentinian Football Association suspended all of its competitions on March 17 and cancelled the rest of the 2019-20 season in April.

First division teams were allowed to return to training on August 10 but officials have not said when the new season will begin.

