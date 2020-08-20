Three Boca Juniors players have been ordered to self-isolate after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Argentinian club said on Wednesday.

The players – midfielder Ivan Marcone, forward Walter Bou and goalkeeper Agustin Lastra – are asymptomatic and will be retested within 72 hours to determine whether they can resume training.

In a statement published on social media, Boca added that 217 people within the club had been tested, with 11 returning positive results.

The Argentinian Football Association suspended all of its competitions on March 17 and cancelled the rest of the 2019-20 season in April.

First division teams were allowed to return to training on August 10 but officials have not said when the new season will begin.