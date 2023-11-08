Three bodies to host two-day Autism, Special Needs Conference

As part of efforts to bridge the gap between parents, professionals and caregivers in ensuring care for individuals with autism and special needs, a two-day conference is scheduled to take place in Accra to address the problem.

Planned for Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25, Mission Paediatrics, Klicks Africa and HopeSetters are the organisers for the event.

A statement issued by Kobbi Blaq, Public Relations and Communication Strategist for the three partners, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

Themed: “Bridging the Gap Between Parents and Professionals,” the statement notes it would underscore the need for collaboration and mutual support in the journey of providing the best possible care and opportunities for individuals with autism and special needs.

“…The Importance of Bridging the Gap is not just a slogan; it’s a rallying call for change. Autism and special needs are conditions that require a multifaceted approach, one that encompasses the expertise of medical professionals, educators, therapists and the invaluable insight and dedication of parents and caregivers,” it said.

The statement said the crucial gathering will be a dynamic platform, fostering a deeper understanding of autism and special needs.

Further, it added that the conference would delve into various facets of the theme and explore critical areas such as Early Intervention: The pivotal role that early intervention played in improving outcomes for individuals with autism and special needs; Collaborative Care: How parents and professionals could work hand in hand to develop and implement comprehensive care plans; Empowering Parents: Equipping parents with the knowledge and resources they need to become advocates for their children and Professional Expertise: Enhancing the skills and understanding of professionals to better serve individuals with autism and special needs.

It therefore cited Dr Marilyn Marbell-Wilson, with an illustrious career in developmental paediatrics and recognised worldwide for her dedication to improving the lives of individuals with autism and special needs as one of the distinguished hosts.

Others would be Mrs Mary Kuffour. A renowned advocate for special needs education, who has dedicated her life to the cause of inclusive education and empowering parents and Mrs Bridget Baaba Enchill, a result-oriented woman who has worked enormously in Ghana’s Autism sector and has also contributed to the development of children living with Autism, Autism Awareness, inclusion advocacy, training of parents, training of caregivers and training of volunteers.

The statement called on parents, professionals, caregivers and stakeholders committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals with autism and special needs to partake in the transformative experience adding “Together, we will bridge the gap, enhance understanding, and create a brighter future for those who depend on our unwavering support,” it said.

It urged all to be part of a community united by compassion, knowledge and the shared goal of improving lives.