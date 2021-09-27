Three Boko Haram militants killed in Cameroon

At least three militants of terror group Boko Haram were killed after the group attempted to raid a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said Sunday.

Three soldiers of the government forces were also injured when they repulsed the attack Saturday night in Sagme locality of the region, according to a military official who opted for anonymity.

“Some of the terrorists escaped with serious injuries. Security has been intensified in the community,” the official told Xinhua.

Internal divisions and fighting have significantly weakened Boko Haram in the region that was notorious for deadly attacks of the group, according to security reports. Enditem