Three candidates have filed nominations to contest the Lower West Akim constituency parliamentary seat.

They are Mr Charles Acheampong, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Michael Adusei for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Mr Seth Nicolas Kwadwo Beidu for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

Mr Kwadwo Debrah Gyamfi, Municipal Electoral officer, who disclosed this to the GNA, said the Electoral Commission (EC) was on course to conduct free and fair elections on December 7.

The Lower West Akim constituency is one of the safe seats for the NPP since 2000 after the NDC won IT in 1992 and 1996.

It is currently occupied by the NPP’s Mr Kyei Baffuor, who could not seek a second term due to ill-health.