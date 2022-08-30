Three cases of MonkeyPox confirmed in Bono Region

Dr. Prince Quarshie, the acting Deputy Director in-charge of Public Health at the Bono Regional Health Directorate, has stated the region has three confirmed and 12 suspected cases of the monkey pox disease.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, explaining that the three cases were part of eight results received out of 12 samples the Directorate took for laboratory test.

Dr. Quarshie said the three infected persons were currently in isolation, though in their respective homes responding to treatment.

He said isolation centres had not been created in health facilities because the mode of the disease’s transmission to cause infection was not like COVID-19 and could be managed at home with care.

Dr. Quarshie expressed worry about the increasing cases of the disease and urged the public to be alert as it behooved on all to contribute to preventing and curtailing its spread.

He urged the public to always maintain a high standard of personal and environmental hygiene and be vigilant to report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest public health facility for the necessary attention and treatment.

Dr. Quarshie stated the Directorate had introduced adequate measures to effectively prevent and control the spread of the infection and therefore, urged residents in the region to remain calm and go about their normal activities while ensuring the adherence to health and safety protocols.

He advised parents and guardians whose children and wards had rashes not to allow them to go to school but take them to health facilities for treatment, until their condition has been declared negative to prevent spread of the disease.