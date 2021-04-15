Cameroon and Chad

At least three civilians were killed overnight into Wednesday in a raid by suspected members of the terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, according security and local sources.

The attack in Gouzoudou locality of Kolofata subdivision targeted civilians that the jihadists believe to be collaborating with government forces in the fight against terrorism, locals said.

Security has been beefed up and government forces are in pursuit of the insurgents in the area, officials said.

On Monday, the Cameroonian army repelled an attack in the subdivision, killing a Boko Haram kidnapper, according to security reports. Enditem

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

