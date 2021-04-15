At least three civilians were killed overnight into Wednesday in a raid by suspected members of the terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, according security and local sources.

The attack in Gouzoudou locality of Kolofata subdivision targeted civilians that the jihadists believe to be collaborating with government forces in the fight against terrorism, locals said.

Security has been beefed up and government forces are in pursuit of the insurgents in the area, officials said.

On Monday, the Cameroonian army repelled an attack in the subdivision, killing a Boko Haram kidnapper, according to security reports. Enditem