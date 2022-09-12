Three Confirmed Dead in a School Bus Crash in Ghana

At least three people died and some others were injured in a road crash in the Eastern Region of Ghana, police confirmed Saturday.

A school bus bearing the inscription of the University of Education, Winneba veered off the road Friday, running into a valley at Apirede, a community in the Okere District, said the police in Eastern Region.

The students were said to be on an excursion to Afadjato, Ghana’s highest mountain in the Volta Region when the accident occurred.

At least 28 persons on board the bus were injured and are receiving treatment, while the bodies of the dead were deposited in a morgue for preservation.

Police investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Enditem