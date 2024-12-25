Three Convicted for Armed Robbery Attack on Makafui Atsu Kumordzi in Volta Region

A Ho Circuit Court in the Volta Region has convicted three individuals for their roles in an armed robbery attack on Makafui Atsu Kumordzi, the Director of Makafui and Son’s Limited, a lotto company based in Ayitikope, within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The convicts, Nzete Chukunhru Best, 28, Mark Billy Agbozo, 31, also known as “Teacher,” and Ernest Sokpi Amevor, 32, popularly known as “Peace Maker,” were found guilty on charges of abetment of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The court, presided over by Judge Felix Datsomor, sentenced Agbozo and Amevor to 25 years of hard labor for each conviction, with their sentences to run concurrently, totaling 50 years each. Nzete Chukunhru received a 25-year jail term for abetting the robbery. The sentencing took place on Monday, 23 December 2024, after a full trial, with the convicts seeking leniency before their sentences were pronounced.

According to the prosecution, led by Andrews Dodzi Adugu, a senior state attorney, the three convicts orchestrated the robbery on the night of 29 May 2021, when Kumordzi was asleep in his residence at Ayitikope. The convicts arrived in a Daewoo taxi-cab, registration number GE 3739-12. Nzete Chukunhru, who had been dropped off earlier, acted as a lookout while the others scaled the compound wall, broke into Kumordzi’s house, and attacked him and his wife, Peace Lordeena Sedofia.

The robbers, armed with guns, metal bars, and machetes, shot Kumordzi in the left thigh three times before stealing a total of GH₵825,000, which included GH₵160,000 in cash, CFA Francs valued at GH₵640,000, and GH₵25,000 from Mrs. Kumordzi.

The robbery was reported to the police, and Nzete was arrested in Accra on 26 November 2021. During his interrogation, Nzete admitted to participating in multiple robberies, including the Ayitikope attack, and led authorities to Agbozo. Agbozo initially denied involvement but later confessed to driving the group to the scene and distributing the stolen money.

Makafui and Son’s Limited, which had been targeted by armed robbers several times, also experienced a tragic incident in 2021, when one of its drivers, Dotsey Dogbatey, was killed following a similar attack during his routine lotto paper collection.

Efforts to apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in the robbery are ongoing.