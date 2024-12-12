Three Dead, 20 Injured in Fatal Collision at Gomoa Okyereko Junction

A tragic road accident on the Gomoa Okyereko junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has claimed the lives of three individuals and left 20 others injured.

The collision, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, December 12, 2024, involved a VW Sprinter Benz bus (registration number GW 577-22) and a Hyundai Grace minibus (registration number GR 58-99-32).

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred when the VW Sprinter Benz bus, heading towards Takoradi, attempted to overtake another vehicle inappropriately, leading to a head-on collision with the Hyundai Grace minibus, which was traveling from Winneba to Kasoa.

The injured victims have been rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.