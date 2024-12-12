Three Dead in Early Morning Crash on Kasoa-Winneba Highway

Three people have died in a tragic early morning crash on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, with several others injured and receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The accident occurred when a Hyundai Grace mini van, heading towards Kasoa, collided with a VW Sprinter mini bus traveling in the opposite direction towards Winneba.

One person died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. According to an eyewitness, Kweku Arthur, the crash was caused by the driver of the VW Sprinter, who attempted a wrongful overtaking and collided with the Hyundai Grace mini van, despite the latter’s driver taking evasive action by driving to the extreme shoulder of the road. The driver of the Hyundai Grace mini van was among the fatalities.

Emergency responders have urged for better resources to improve the speed and effectiveness of their operations. Ebo Anderson, leader of the local emergency response team, highlighted that delays in ambulance arrivals, due to the ambulance’s stationing at Gomoa Dominase rather than a closer location, such as the Okyereko Police Station, have contributed to the deaths of some victims.

“Ambulance delays can be a significant factor in preventing timely intervention during accidents. It would be more effective if the ambulance were stationed closer to the highway, at the Okyereko police station,” Anderson stated.

The Kasoa-Winneba Highway, particularly the stretch between Potsin and Okyereko, remains notorious for fatal crashes, with driver indiscipline, including wrongful overtaking and excessive speeding, identified as major contributing factors.