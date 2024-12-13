Three Dead, Nine Injured in Fire Explosion at Obuasi’s Bogobiri

At least three people have tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire explosion near the Stadium Junction at Bogobiri, a community in the Ashanti Region town of Obuasi, on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported that nine others sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment following the blast.

The fire erupted at approximately 11:10 a.m., and firefighters from AngloGold Ashanti and Fomena arrived at the scene by 11:15 a.m. After several hours of intense firefighting, the blaze was brought under control by 1:08 p.m. and fully extinguished by 2:23 p.m.

The explosion caused significant destruction, including the loss of 12 salon cars, one minibus, four metal containers, and two concrete structures. However, thanks to the swift action of the firefighting teams, seven metal containers and three nearby storey buildings, along with their contents, were saved from further destruction.

The GNFS has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, and authorities are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The efforts of the emergency responders were crucial in preventing further loss of life and minimizing the damage caused by the explosion.