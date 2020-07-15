A 26 year old domestic worker who allegedly stole monies totaling GHC50,440.00 and hid some in her pants at Osu has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Mawunya Amenuvor aka Enyo, is said to have stolen GHC25,000.00 and $4,800.00 belonging to her employer Mr Eric Appiah.

Her accomplices Janet Frimpong aka Ante Ama, a 45 year old nanny is alleged to have stolen a baby Stroller, a suitcase and kids shoes, and Faustina Yeboah a 22 year old cleaner is to have stolen four mobile phones valued GHC6,500.00

The three accused persons have jointly been charged with conspiracy to steal and stealing.

Janet is facing additional charge of abetment of crime and dishonestly receiving.

The accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the various charges and they have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHC50,000.00 bail each with two sureties each.

They are expected to reappear on August 20 before the court presided over by Mrs. Afua Owusua Appiah.

Prosecuting Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant is a Financial Consultant living with his family at Osu, Accra. Mawunya and Janet are nannies in the complainant’s house and Faustina is a cleaner.

According to Inspector Ahiabor, Faustina is the daughter of Janet.

Prosecution said the accused persons have been employed by the complainant to take care of his three kids and assist in domestic chores.

During the course of their work, Janet advised Mawunya not to return any money found in Mr Appiah pocket whenever she washed his clothes, but rather keep them.

During that same period, Prosecution said Janet introduced her daughter to be employed as a cleaner in the house. Soon after Faustina came to the house, the complainant detected that four assorted mobile phones worth GHC6,500.00 was stolen.

On July 19, last year, the complainant brought some bulk money to the house to be taken to the bank. On July 22, last year, Mawunya and Janet stole GHC15,000.00 out of the money.

Based on the development, Prosecution said the complainant placed GHC10,000.00 as bait and again Mawunya on July 24, last year stole the GHC10,000.00

The complainant suspected Mawunya and he demanded that she gives him access to her room. Mawunya then claimed that her key was missing.

Prosecution said the complainant insisted and Mawunya‘s door was broken. But she had already managed to sneak in and started packing the monies in her pant whiles holding on to GHC10,000.00.

Additional 800dollars was retrieved from her room, Prosecution added.

Prosecution said at the Police station, GHC4,000.00 was retrieved from Mawunya’s pants and $1,100 under her brassier.

The prosecutor said Mawunya told the Police that it was Janet who advised her to steal so they could share. When Janet was arrested GHC1,600.00 was retrieved from her room.

Prosecution said during the arrest of Janet, Faustina was seen in the room and two mobile phones, a suit case, baby stroller were also retrieved.

During Police investigations, GHC19,800.00 and $1,900.00 have been retrieved and released to the complainant.

Advertisements