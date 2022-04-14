Three Europeans arrested by Malian military on suspicion of terrorism

Five people including three Europeans have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism in central Mali by the Malian Armed Forces during operations against jihadists, announced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces (Dirpa).

“The Malian military detachment from Diabaly carried out the arrest on April 10, 2022, of five suspects including three European nationals,” read a statement issued by Dirpa Tuesday, without giving any details about the people arrested.

Investigations are continuing in order to better inform the audience as soon as possible, said a source at the Malian Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

Since 2012, Mali has been facing a deep multifaceted crisis at the security, political and economic levels. Independence insurgencies, jihadist incursions and inter-communal violence have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced in the West African country. Enditem