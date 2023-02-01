Three family members perish in dawn fire outbreak at Abuakwa

Three family members were burnt to death on Wednesday dawn when fire broke out in their home at Abuakwa, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The fire, which was said to have started around 0315 hours, swept through the semi-detached building and burnt everything, including the mother and two children who were asleep at the time.

The victims were identified as Abigal Manu 28, the mother, Norah Yeboah, nine years, and Philip Yeboah, six years.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but an eye witness told the Ghana News Agency, during a visit to the scene that he heard the woman shouting for help and when he and others rushed to the area, they saw the house in flames with a thick smoke, billowing in the sky.

He said all efforts by the residents to rescue the victims did not work due to the intensity of the fire.

The eyewitness said two other persons in the house were however, rescued by the neighbours, but they had sustained first degree burns in the various parts of their body.

They have been sent to hospital for treatment.

He said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service at Nkawie, who rushed to the scene managed to control the fire.