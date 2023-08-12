Three file to contest Akan NPP Parliamentary primaries 

Three aspirants including; Ambassador Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, have filed their nomination papers to contest the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate primaries.

Mr. Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, the Akan NPP Constituency Director of Elections disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region mentioned the rest as Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, a Business Development Officer with the Volta Lake Transport Limited and Tassah Abubakar Safiwu, a Farm Manager.

He said the Constituency Executive Committee would endorse the forms on Monday, August 14, 2023, and then submit it to the Regional Executive Committee, who would complete their endorsement on August 17 and then submit to the General Secretary of the Party by Monday, August 21.

The Director of Elections said the date for the vetting of prospective Parliamentary Aspirants would be determined by the Regional Executive Committee.

Mr. Bashiru said 632 delegates are expected to vote during the yet-to-be fixed Extraordinary Constituency Conference.

He called on the aspirants to be decorous in their awareness creation as they are not a candidate until they are vetted and cleared to contest.

During the 2020 Parliamentary election in the Akan Constituency, the NPP Candidate, Alhaji Rashid Bawa polled 13,300 votes, representing 40.78 per cent as against 19,317 votes, representing 59.22 per cent garnered by Mr. Yao Gomado, the NDC Candidate.

The NPP has opened nomination for Orphan Constituencies on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and closed on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The Parliamentary primaries for Orphan Constituencies start from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023, across the country on a case-by-case basis.