Three fishermen missing in Lake Victoria after their boat split into pieces in storm

At least three fishermen are missing after their boat split into pieces during a storm in Lake Victoria off Lukuba Islet in the Mara region Friday, police said Tuesday.

Longinus Tibushubwamu, the Mara regional police commander, said the accident occurred at 2 a.m., local time, Friday when the fishermen were fishing sardines in the lake, the world’s largest tropical lake.

“The fourth fisherman was rescued after he had remained afloat after grasping one of the fishing boat’s split boards,” Tibushubwamu told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

He said a team of rescuers from the police, the Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, the navy from the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces and local fishermen were still searching for the victims.

"We are praying that the rescuers find the victims alive," said Tibushubwamu, urging fishermen in the lake to seek weather forecast information from relevant authorities before they go fishing.