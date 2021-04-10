Tokyo Olympics

Three Ghanaian athletes have so far qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo this year, the Ghana Athletics Association said on Saturday.

They are triple jumper Nadia Eke, sprinters Joseph Paul Amoah and Benjamin Azamati.

Bawa Fuseini, general secretary of the association, said with three more Ghanaian athletes to compete in the qualifications, including one jumper and two runners, Ghana expects to secure more places in the Olympics this year.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWHO to support Tanzania in fight against rabies
Next article2.3 million people in Niger could face food insecurity in months – UN
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here