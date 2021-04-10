Three Ghanaian athletes have so far qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo this year, the Ghana Athletics Association said on Saturday.

They are triple jumper Nadia Eke, sprinters Joseph Paul Amoah and Benjamin Azamati.

Bawa Fuseini, general secretary of the association, said with three more Ghanaian athletes to compete in the qualifications, including one jumper and two runners, Ghana expects to secure more places in the Olympics this year.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.