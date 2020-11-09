Three players of Ghana’s oldest club, Accra Hearts of Oak, have tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced over the weekend.

Even though the Accra-based club did not disclose the identities of the players involved, the club said the players have been referred to the health authorities for isolation and treatment.

The Ghanaian club announced on its official Twitter page, “Covid-19 Update: Three people out of the team that went for the corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), working with the government’s COVID-19 taskforce began a mandatory testing exercise for all 18 premier clubs, coaching staff, and officials last month.

It remains uncertain if the players will recover in time ahead of their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season’s opener on November 14.