Three Ghanaians to participate in 2022 Mind Games Tournament

Three top Ghanaian Scrabble players have been invited to partake in the 2022 Mind Games incorporated invitational tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

They were Stanley Ubiedi, the current National Champion, Christian Mensah, a former National Champion, and Charles Haizel Tachie-Menson also a former National Champion.

Scrabble is a board-and-tile game in which two to four players compete in forming words with lettered tiles on a 225-square board.

Speaking to GNA sports, Mr Haruna Adamu, President of the Scrabble Association of Ghana said the event was in preparation for the upcoming 2022 African Championships which in Lusaka, Zambia later this month.

He said Scrabble was a game that enriched the vocabulary and improved tactics and strategies among students.

“Scrabble is a fast becoming popular in Ghana and the Scrabble Association of Ghana is leaving no stone unturned to groom new players who can compete in the world “he added.

He appealed to the media to promote the sport so that the youth would develop interest for the game as compared to other sporting activities like football and boxing.

He noted that Ghana had great talent in various sports, and Scrabble was one of the games that the nation can win laurels.