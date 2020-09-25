Two persons who allegedly robbed a businessman of his motorbike after threatening to stab him with a pair of scissors, have been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mumuni Iddrisu aka Toli 21, and Shamsu Alhassan, aka Nurudeen, a 23 year old trader, have been charged with conspiracy and robbery.

Ibrahim Mohammed a 23 year old spare parts dealer, who also bought the motor bike, has been charged with dishonestly receiving.

They have pleaded not guilty. Accused are expected to reappear on October 8. Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, said the complainant, Kassi Edward Kadio, resided at New Achimota. Iddrisu and Alhassan also resided at Sukura in Accra.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said on July 12, this year at about 4:00pm, the complainant was riding his Royal Motor bike with registration number M-18-GW 6497 from Accra direction towards New Achimota.

Prosecution said on reaching a section of the road near Petroleum Flats, Iddrisu and Alhassan, who were on board a motorcycle, spotted the complainant ahead and they agreed to rob him.

According to prosecution, Iddrisu, who was riding the bike, crossed the complainant’s motor bike and he fell.

Prosecution said Alhassan quickly alighted and pulled a scissors to stab the complainant. The complainant became scared.

However, prosecution said the complainant mustered courage and threw a stone at Alhassan.

Prosecution said a witness who was at the scene filmed the robbery act at a distance.

The prosecutor said Iddrisu and Alhassan after the act, went and sold the complainant’s motorbike to Mohammed at his shop at Agbogboloshie at a cost of GHS1, 800.00

On August 2, this year, Alhassan robbed a Pharmacy shop at Dansoman and he was arrested.

Prosecution said Alhassan mentioned Iddrisu as his accomplice and Iddrisu was also picked up.

The prosecutor said a careful look at video filmed by the witness, showed that it was Iddrisu and Alhassan who robbed the complainant of his motorbike.

Police investigations also led to the arrest of Mohammed who allegedly buys the robbery booties of Iddrisu and Alhassan.