Three health training institutions matriculates 815 fresh students

The Public Health Nurses School, Nursing and Midwifery Training College and Accra School of Hygiene have held a joint matriculation ceremony of the 2022//2023 academic year at Korle—Bu in the Greater Accra Region.

The Nursing and Midwifery Training College matriculated 450 students as Accra School of Hygiene did 216 while the Public Health Nurses School admitted 149 students.

Addressing matriculants at the event, the Principal of Accra School of Hygiene, Mr. Smile Kobina Ametsi said health training institutions have made great strides on the pursuit of excellence in training high quality health professionals to support the healthcare needs of the citizenry.

He urged students to be of good behaviour at all times and work diligently towards their studies and exhibits good moral values as well as respect school authorities and abide also to the rules and regulations governing the school.

The Principal however reminded the students of administering the matriculation oath and advised them to be obedient to their respective Principals and all others in the school value chain and pointed out that failure to comply with the directives of the school will attract sanctions.

“Even though you have been matriculated and have the privileges and rights in the school, students can be withdrawn for unsatisfactory academic work and misconduct,” he stressed, adding that they are on probation for the entire programme of study in the various schools.

Mr. Smile Ametsi again challenged the students to take their studies seriously and graduate successfully as professional health workers thus they must channel most of their energy to academic and professional work and explained that students are solely responsible for all their activities and actions in the school.

For her part, the Principal of Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Madam Mercy Adzo Kporku commended the students for their passion in the healthcare delivery space of the country and urged all to be worthy ambassadors of their respective schools in all working endeavours.

She charged students to demonstrate a sense of commitments to all academic disciplines and programmes in the school and also engage the school authorities of any challenge they may encounter for redress as well as abide by the rules and regulations which is the driving force of the school for growth and development

Report by Ben LARYEA