Three human rights Bills passage : Sosu grateful to Speaker

Mr. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, has expressed gratitude to the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for his support in getting the three major human rights Bills passed by the House.

The three Private Member’s Bills, which were sponsored by Mr Sosu include: the Criminal Offences (Amendment), Bill, 2022, which seeks to abolish the Death Penalty; the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to proscribe witchcraft accusation; and the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to replace the Death Penalty with life imprisonment.

Mr. Sosu, speaking on the floor of Parliament during the passage of the Bills, also expressed gratitude to his fellow MPs for their support in getting the Bills passed by the House.

He noted that the passage of the three human rights Bills would go a long way to enhance Ghana’s image not only locally but also internationally.

“Mr. Speaker, it is often said that the quality of every democracy is determined by how we treat our most vulnerable persons.

And for the fact that the House within this week has passed these very important legislations further clearly shows that Ghana indeed, is a democracy that is thriving,” Mr Sosu stated.

“We need to commend the efforts of this House and commend the efforts of (the) Right Honourable Speaker.”

Mr. Sosu also commended the efforts of his colleagues, who worked together with him in sponsoring the Bill to proscribe witchcraft accusation.

He thanked the Sanneh Institute, which brought the issue of witchcraft accusation through a petition to Parliament; saying “I am sure that today, they will stand vindicated that the petition they brought to the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana did not go waste.”