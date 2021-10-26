Three in Police custody for faking kidnapping incident

Three persons have been arrested by the Takoradi Divisional Police for allegedly faking a kidnap and demanding a ransom of GHS 5,000.

They are Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said reports indicated that Joana conspired with the other two suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun, to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father in demand for the ransom.

It said when Joana became aware that her adopted father had reported to the Police and an extensive search had commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station on Saturday, October 23, to confess of only joking with her adopted father that she had been kidnapped.

The statement said further Police investigations led to the arrest of suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun for their complicity.

It said the three suspects would be processed for court Monday, October 25.

The statement advised the public to desist from the act of faking kidnapping for monetary gains since it was a criminal act.

It said such perpetrators would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the State.