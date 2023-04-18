Three institutions in WR disconnected for owing ECG over GHS 3 million

The Electricity Company of Ghana on Monday disconnected three institutions from the National Grid for the non -payment of their bills to the tune of GHc3,293,532.56 in the Western Region.

They are; the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Busua Beach Resort and Mondial Veneer.

TTU owed GHc1,382,503.91, Busua Beach Resort, GHc1,035,337.79 while Mondial Veneer, owed GHc875,690.86.

Mr. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, the Commercial Manager of the Regional Office told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise formed part of activities to mobilize outstanding resources to improve operational efficiency in the Region.

The exercise, he indicated, targeted both commercial and residential customers in Sekondi, Takoradi, Agona Nkwanta, Tarkwa, Bogoso, Sefwi Wiawso areas.

He said, ECG, before the exercise, made efforts to reach out to the debtors, who failed to comply adding, “we will continue with debt recovery because we need money to provide efficient services to our cherished customers”

Mr. Ofori noted: “So far, it has been good. We are on course to get recalcitrant customers to comply and pay their debts they owed ECG.”

On March 20, this year, ECG began a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to collect debts owed by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, State Owned Enterprises, by both postpaid and prepaid customers.