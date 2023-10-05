Three kidnapped by Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region

Militants of the terror group Boko Haram have abducted three civilians in Cameroon’s Far North region, local and security sources said Wednesday.

Two technicians of a telecommunication company and a traditional leader were abducted late Tuesday in the Bargaram locality of the Logone and Chari division of the region.

In the last two months, Boko Haram has intensified attacks on highways, villages and farms in the region, targeting mainly civilians, according to security reports.