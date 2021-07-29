Three killed as fires rage on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast

At least three people have died as a result of fires in Turkey’s coastal Antalya region, while more than 120 have been injured, state news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday.

More than 55 people were receiving medical attention, Anadolu added, citing the disaster management authority AFAD.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, a total of 41 forest fires had broken out in 13 provinces, Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey’s agriculture and forestry minister, said on Twitter.

Most of them have meanwhile been extinguished. Among regions where there were still more fires were Mersin and Alanya.

According to Pakdemirli, 29 helicopters and over 1,800 rescue workers have been deployed as firefighting work continues.

Strong winds had reportedly driven the rapid spread of the fires, and several locations had to be evacuated.

However, there were no reports of hotel evacuations in the region, which is a popular destination for tourists.