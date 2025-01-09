Three Killed, Four Injured in Police Confrontation at Newmont Mining Site in Ahafo Region

A deadly confrontation between the Ghana Police Service and individuals attempting to breach security at the Newmont mining site in Ntotroso, Ahafo Region, resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on the night of January 8, 2025.

The Police confirmed the incident, explaining that the confrontation occurred during an operation to thwart suspected gold theft at the site. The deceased individuals were reportedly attempting to steal gold when the confrontation escalated.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, coordinated efforts with the regional Police team, and engaged community leaders and local youth throughout the night to prevent further violence. By morning, calm had been restored, and there were no reports of retaliation.

The Police confirmed that all three deceased were Muslim, and the necessary legal processes are being followed for the release of their bodies to their families for burial later today.

A special investigative team from Accra has been dispatched to Ntotroso to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Additionally, reinforcement teams have been deployed to the area to maintain security and ensure peace.

The Police have called for calm among the public and reassured them of their ongoing commitment to uphold law and order in the region.