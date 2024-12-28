Three Killed in Bus Accident Near Cape Coast

Three people lost their lives on Friday, December 27, 2024, when a bus traveling from Takoradi to Accra overturned near the intersection close to Aggrey Memorial School in Cape Coast.

The bus, registered as GW 6231-21, was carrying approximately 53 passengers when it fell on its side, trapping several individuals. Emergency responders, including personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the police, and ambulance services, worked together to rescue the passengers.

According to Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, the incident occurred at around 6:48 AM. Twenty-three of the injured passengers were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment, while nine others were treated and discharged on the scene.

Tragically, three passengers were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.