Three killed in road accident in Cameroon’s commercial hub

At least three people were killed and three others wounded on Tuesday in a road accident in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, the traffic police said.”

The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) when a forklift hit a motorcycle rider and two female students who were on their way to school, the police said, adding that all of them died on the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the forklift suffered a brake failure and lost control while descending a hilly road in the city, causing casualties. The driver has been arrested by the police.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Cameroon, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.