Three killed in vehicle collision in southern Tanzania

Three people, including a clergyman, were killed on Monday evening after a fuel tanker knocked a mini-truck in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Songwe, police said on Tuesday.

The Songwe acting regional police commander, Rashid Ngonyani, said two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition by fire ignited by the fuel tanker when the accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. local time.

He said the clergyman died at the Mbeya referral hospital while receiving treatment, adding that the victims of the accident that occurred on the steep slopes of Vwawa hills along the Mbeya-Tunduma highway included a nine-year-old girl.

He identified the other victim as the driver of the fuel tanker.

Omary Mgumba, the Songwe regional commissioner, said the driver of the fuel tanker failed to control it as he drove down the slope hitting the mini-truck that belonged to the Moravian Church of Tanzania. Enditem