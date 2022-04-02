Three killed, two injured in car-truck collision in SW Nigeria

At least three passengers were killed and two others injured when a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun early Friday, police said.

The driver of the speeding car lost control of the vehicle, which ran into the truck parked by the roadside in Ajegunle, a town in Ogun state, Babatunde Akinbiyi, a spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, told reporters.

Further investigation has been launched into the accident, Akinbiyi said.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.