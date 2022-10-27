Three Local Water Committees inaugurated for the White Volta Basin

Three Local Water Committees have been inaugurated to ensure integrated watershed management at the Nawuni sub-catchment of the White Volta Basin.

The event, which was organised by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with the Water Resources Commission and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, was also to sensitise the Local Water Committee members on their roles and responsibilities in ensuring water security.

Members of the inaugurated committees were drawn from key community groups, utility service providers and regulatory agencies and community livelihood groups, which included farmers and sand miners.

They would cover the Tamale, Savelugu, Tolon, Kumbungu and other communities that got water from the White Volta River.

The committees took an oath of allegiance after their mandates were clearly spelt out to them and are expected to adopt work plans and annual budgets for the conservation and protection of water resources within their competency area.

Mr Daniel Mumuni, Country Representative of CRS, speaking during the inauguration of the committees in Tamale, said the Local Water Committees formed part of efforts to establish the Tamale Water Fund to facilitate water source protection at the Nawuni sub-catchment as well as the entire White Volta Basin.

He said the siltation of the White Volta River was the major water security risk affecting access to safe and adequate water in Tamale and neighbouring communities.

He said, “The water insecurities that have resulted in perennial shortages and rationing of water in Tamale necessitated the urgent restoration of the watersheds in the white Volta Basin.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister said instituting the committees was a good move, adding that water supply was low in the region with high population rate, which put pressure on the limited water facilities available.

He said, “Though the installed capacity at the Dalun Treatment Plant is 45,000 cubic meters, Ghana Water Company Limited currently produced an average of 28,000 cubic meters, that clearly shows ‘the river is becoming scarce for our daily lives.”

Mrs Adwoa Painstil, Executive Secretary of Water Resources Commission (WRC) said a visit to most of the White Volta River area, especially within the Nawuni sub-catchment revealed instances of abuse and neglect of the river and was hopeful that the multi stakeholder nature of the committees would ensure that the views and expertise of members were put together to enhance protection and management of the basin.

She saaid the Local Water Committee concept was initiated by the WRC in its quest to decentralize the management of water resources at the local level and so recognised the committees as sub structures under the basin board.